Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Terry Person


1952 - 2019
Terry Person Obituary
Terry L. Person

Terry L. Person, 66 of Brashear, MO passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The son of Billy and Dorothy (Kirkpatrick) Person, he was born August 13, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri. In 1983 he was united in marriage to Janet Bryant and to this union two children were born.

Terry is survived by his children, Tracy Person of Wilmington, NC and Michelle Person of Fayetteville, NC; one grandchild, Tracy Person Jr. of El Paso, TX; one brother, James Person of Brashear, MO; one sister, Kathy Gonnerman and husband Richard of Hurdland, MO; and one niece, Sarah Gonnerman of Hurdland, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Person.

Terry graduated from Brashear High School in 1970. He served in the United States Army from February 16, 1973 until his honorable discharge on May 21, 1981. Most of his working life was spent as a long haul trucker. He drove for various trucking companies until his health failed and he retired in 2008.

He was a member of the Brashear Community Bible Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Pastor Donny Powell officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Terry's family.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 24, 2019
