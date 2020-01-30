|
Terry Allen Tooley, 50, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home.
The son of the late Robert Allen and Clara Shurlene (Thudium) Tooley, he was born February 25, 1969 in Kirksville, Missouri. On May 23, 1994 in Bella Vista, Arkansas, Terry was united in marriage to Johanna Curran.
Terry is survived by his wife Johanna of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Laura Tooley of Teutopolis, IL; one sister and brother-in-law, Belinda and Tony Lambright of Easley, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Dennis VanSickel of Kirksville, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Charlotte VanSickel, and his special friends, Raymond and Mary Buchanan.
Terry was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1988. He was employed with Wal-Mart in Kirksville for twenty-four years. He loved hunting, trapping, and farming.
Terry was a member of Kirksville United Methodist Church of Kirksville.
Terry has been cremated and his family will receive friends during a public visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Terry may be made to the Kirksville Masonic Temple and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 30, 2020