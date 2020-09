Thelma Maxine Sartain, 96 of Marceline, Missouri, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at her home.



Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Walsworth Community Building and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store