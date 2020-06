Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas "Tommy" Lee Rice, age 63 of Salem, Arkansas, died June 11, 2020 at Fulton County Hospital in Salem. Funeral services will be at 2 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin.



