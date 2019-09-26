|
Thomas Wayne Burton, age 84 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Survivors include one sister-in-law, Dorothy Burton of Macon, Missouri, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata. Inurnment will be in the Hopewell Cemetery, west of Atlanta, Missouri.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 26, 2019