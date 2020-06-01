Todd Foster Pulis, 55, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 29, 2020.



The son of Foster Dale and Patricia Kay (Jacobs) Pulis, he was born September 20, 1964 in Kirksville, Missouri. On January 10, 1987, Todd married Denise Duden and to this union two daughters were born.



Todd is survived by his mother, Patricia Pulis of Kirksville, MO; his two daughters, Jessica Branstetter and husband Dennis of Pleasant Hill, MO, and Jillian Pulis of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Jack Pulis of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren, Riley, Rustin, and Reece Branstetter; and one aunt, Gaylene Jacobs of Kirksville, MO.



Todd was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.



Todd was a graduate and Class President with the Class of 1983 of Kirksville High School. He was active in Boy Scouts receiving his Eagle Scout Badge in 1983. Todd worked with the family plumbing business (Kirksville Plumbing Supply) for a number of years.



Todd has been cremated and a graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville with Pastor Sam Burkholder presiding.



Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Eagen, Tracy Treasure, Brent Dover, David Giovannini, Phil Norman, Kevin Gregory, Eddie VanHoose, and Steve Slaughter.



Arrangements are under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store