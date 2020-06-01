Todd Pulis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Foster Pulis, 55, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 29, 2020.

The son of Foster Dale and Patricia Kay (Jacobs) Pulis, he was born September 20, 1964 in Kirksville, Missouri. On January 10, 1987, Todd married Denise Duden and to this union two daughters were born.

Todd is survived by his mother, Patricia Pulis of Kirksville, MO; his two daughters, Jessica Branstetter and husband Dennis of Pleasant Hill, MO, and Jillian Pulis of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Jack Pulis of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren, Riley, Rustin, and Reece Branstetter; and one aunt, Gaylene Jacobs of Kirksville, MO.

Todd was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Todd was a graduate and Class President with the Class of 1983 of Kirksville High School. He was active in Boy Scouts receiving his Eagle Scout Badge in 1983. Todd worked with the family plumbing business (Kirksville Plumbing Supply) for a number of years.

Todd has been cremated and a graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville with Pastor Sam Burkholder presiding.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Eagen, Tracy Treasure, Brent Dover, David Giovannini, Phil Norman, Kevin Gregory, Eddie VanHoose, and Steve Slaughter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved