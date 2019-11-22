|
|
Ula Madiline (Ogle) Murphy was born July 12, 1918, on a small farm in the Winigan, Missouri, area, the daughter of Walter and Amy (Muir) Ogle. She passed away November 22, 2019, at Kirksville Manor Care, Kirksville, Missouri, at the age of 101.
Ula was the oldest of five children. She had three sisters, Faye Clark, Dolly Young, and Darlene Sinclair and one brother, Lyle Ogle, all who preceded her in death. When Ula was six, the Ogle family moved to the Milan area where she attended a small rural grade school thru the 8th grade.
On December 7, 1935, she was united in marriage to Mac Murphy. To this marriage four children were born: Phyllis Inbody, Phillip Mac Murphy, Dennis Murphy, and Tandy Murphy. She had 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren,
Preceding Ula in death were her husband Mac in 2014, a son Phillip in infancy, a daughter Phyllis Inbody in June 2019, a grandson Adam Murphy, a great grandson Levi Fenton, a son-in-law J. T. Inbody, her parents and siblings.
Surviving are her sons, Dennis (Carol) Murphy and Tandy (Mary) Murphy; grandchildren Ferol Inbody Cima, Jaye Inbody Wright, Jennifer Inbody Potter, Tim Murphy, Robyn Murphy Tipton, Ryan Murphy, Randall Murphy, David Murphy, Daniel Murphy, and Bryan Murphy; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Wanda Ogle; and many nieces and nephews.
Ula worked both as a housewife and helping on the farm in rural Green City until moving to Kirksville in 1960 where she worked various jobs at Grim-Smith Hospital, Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital, Kirksville Manor Care Nursing Home, and babysitting.
She was an honest, hardworking woman and very set in her ways. She had a remarkable memory. She was able to stay alone in her own home after her husband passed away in 2014 until her family made the hard decision to move her to Kirksville Manor Care Nursing Home in 2016 at the age of 98.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Green City, Missouri under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Prairie Chapel Methodist Church, Green City, Missouri and Mt Olivet Cemetery, Green City, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 22, 2019