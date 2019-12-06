|
|
Upin Patthumma Stanley, 72, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by her Family on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home in Kirksville.
Born September 20, 1947 in Thailand. In 1979 Upin married David H. Stanley in Alexandria, Virginia, with whom they shared 40 years together.
Upin (Beya) is survived by husband David of Kirksville; three sons, Gody Stanley and Robert of Thailand and Michael Cosner of Dallas Texas; two daughters, Patty of Auburn, WA and Penny Hooker of New York; one grandson and one granddaughter and two great grandsons.
Upin was preceded in death by her parents; 4 sisters and three brothers.
Upin worked at Sodexo at Truman State University and at Twin Pines Nursing home until retirement in 2009. She enjoyed fishing and cooking Thai dishes for family and friends. Her hobby of quilting was her main entertainment on cold winter days and nights. Many of her quilts were given to family and friends and never tried to sell a one. She was tiny in stature but had a heart has big as the all outdoors.
A celebration of life for Upin will be held privately at a later date.
Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 6, 2019