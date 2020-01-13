|
Velma A. Darr
Velma A. Darr, 93 of Kirksville passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Kirksville Manor Care.
The daughter of Byron and Minnie (Truitt) Vice, she was born January 15, 1926 in Pure Air, Missouri. On November 26, 1975 in Hayward, California she married Darrel Darr.
Velma is survived by one daughter, Virginia Davisson of Kirksville; two grandchildren, Eric Davisson and Gina Coffey; sister-in-law, Berniece Vice of Brashear, MO; three nephews, Bill Vice, Terry Vice, and Ronnie Vice; and five nieces, Darlene Withrow, Connie Clabaugh, Janet Young, Linda, and Lila Carden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Clarence and Roy Vice; and one infant sister.
Velma grew up in Adair County. She spent several years in California, returning the Kirksville in 1984. She worked at the Glove Factory and Hollister's until she retired.
She was a member of Church of God Holiness and was a volunteer for RSVP.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hills Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 13, 2020