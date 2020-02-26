|
|
Victoria Lynn Cunningham, 64, of Spillville, Iowa and formerly of Kirksville, Missouri passed away on February 20, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN
She was born June 15, 1955 the daughter of Raymond Edward Eitel and Betty Lou Gardner in Kirksville, Missouri.
Victoria is survived by her two daughters; Chasity May of Spillville, Iowa and Amanda Fuqua of Kirksville, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Trista, Haley, Madison, Callie, Chris, Nevah, Quinten and Elijah; four great grandchildren, Konnor, Kenzley, Chase, Slate; two sisters, Donna Dorsey of Brashear, Missouri, Ramah Heinrich of Durant, Iowa; five brothers,Raman(Pam) Eitel of Greentop, Missouri, Richard (Kathy) Eitel of Greentop, Missouri, Timothy (Tina) Eitel of Bethel, Missouri, Donald (Lisa) Eitel of Dekalb, Illinois, Ronald (Tammy) Eitel of Fowler, Illinois along with numerus nieces nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father; son, Chad McCutchen; great grandchild, Owen and sister, Amy Louis Eitel
A big heart of gold that spent her life giving, caring and sharing with others. From a young age Victoria found her joy and passion in life by bringing it to others. She did so through her love of cooking and baking for her family and friends, she was a proud member Sam's Club, where she could buy those baking supplies in bulk. She was employed for many years as a home health aide assisting others where needed. She was the kind of girl you could count on if you needed a ride, a hug or a shoulder to lean on. She loved and valued her family she grew especially fond of her grandchildren and loved spending time and sharing moments with them. Victoria lived by the greatest lesson taught by her mother, to always kindly love yourself and you will bring great joy and wisdom to others. The one expectation to that would be if you stood in her way or slowed her path to a yard or garage sale. Victoria loved taking her grandkids going garage saleing with friends and family. She was a thrifty shopper and the "Queen" of finding a bargain.
A visitation is planned to celebrate Victoria's life at 2:00pm on Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Greentop Community Building in the Greentop City Park, Greentop, Missouri.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3pm.
Victoria's wishes were for cremation and services have been provided by A Simplified Funeral Solution in Green Castle, Missouri/
Memorials are suggested to the family and may be sent to the funeral home
Condolences, memories, photos and videos may be share and flowers ordered at www.asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020