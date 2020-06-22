Virginia Algaier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Algaier, age 93 of Marceline, died Friday June 19, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials have suggested to the Marceline Nutrition Center and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved