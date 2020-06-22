Virginia Algaier

Virginia M. Algaier, age 93 of Marceline, died Friday June 19, 2020 at her home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials have suggested to the Marceline Nutrition Center and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store