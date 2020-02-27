|
|
Lucille Collop
Virginia Lucille Collop, age 89 of Kirksville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville, Missouri. Lucille was born March 27,1930, in Adair County.
The daughter of Raymond and Rebecca (Bell) Kellison, she was one of thirteen children. On June 28, 1948 in Fort Madison, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Ellis R. Collop.
She is survived by one daughter, Nancy Wright, and husband, Jim, of Macon; one daughter-in-law, Vicki Collop of Brashear; four sons, Michael Collop and wife, Cathy, of Kirksville; Frederick Collop and wife, Sandra, of Kirksville; John Collop and wife, Cindy, of Columbia; and Chris Collop of Brashear. Nine grandchildren, Daniel Wright, John Wright, Eric Collop and wife, Stephanie; Sara (Collop) and husband, Mike Erwin; Kisha (Perrigo) and husband, Eddie Nickell; Madelin Collop, Luke Collop, Chelsey Collop and Ashley Collop. Ten great grandchildren, River Wright; Henry Collop and Isabelle Collop; Carson, Cole, Cade, and Cannon Erwin; Jett, Cash, and Ace Nickell.
She is survived by one brother, Laverne Kellison, and wife Donna of California; three sisters-in-law, Beth Kellison, Evelyn Kellison, and Darlene Kellison. Plus, one brother-in-law, Don Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Franklin; and grandson, Joseph Beaty
Collop. Also preceding her in death were six brothers, Tom, Glenn, Albert, Norman, Bill, and Gary; plus, five sisters, Letha, Lena, Loetta, Mary Jane, and Wilma.
Lucille was raised in the Brashear area where she attended Olive Hill Grade School and Brashear High
School. She graduated in 1948. Lucille enjoyed country farm life while raising her family. She was then
employed with Hollister for one year and the Pamida Store for 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed
quilting, gardening, and planting flowers. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed
spending time with all her family and friends.
Lucille attended East Center Church for many years and served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Scott Beard
officiating. Burial will be in East Center Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be sons Mike, Fred, John, and Chris; son-in-law, Jim Wright; and grandson,
Eric.
Memorials may be sent to the East Center Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 27, 2020