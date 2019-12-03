Home

Wanda Larue Ervie, age 91 of Bucklin, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Life Care Center of Brookfield.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Bucklin Christian Church with burial in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Delaney Funeral in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery or Bucklin Christian Church and sent to 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
