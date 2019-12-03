|
Wanda Larue Ervie, age 91 of Bucklin, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Life Care Center of Brookfield.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Bucklin Christian Church with burial in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Delaney Funeral in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery or Bucklin Christian Church and sent to 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
