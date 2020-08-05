1/1
Wanda Holman
Wanda Carol Holman, 84, passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, KY.

Born November 23, 1935 in Kirksville, MO, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Lee and Edna Carr Lewis. She married Wilmer E. Holman on December 31, 1954. She was co-owner with her husband of the Western Auto Store in Tell City from 1971 until 1988.

Survivors include her husband, Wilmer of Tell City, IN, a daughter Denise Jean (Randy) Millar of Cromwell, IN; her sons, Wilmer Dale Holman of Macon, GA and Paul Lee Holman of Tell City, IN; grandchildren, Katie (Bryan) Searcy, Jennifer (Seth) Steward, Greg (Haley Fry) Millar, Nicholas Holman; great granchildren, Caleb and Isabella Searcy and Marlo and Elsie Steward; and her trusted friends, John and Ann Duerr of Louisville, KY.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, is a sister, Donna Lewis Billington.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Green Castle Cemetery, in Green Castle, Missouri. In honor of her husband Wilmer the family request donations to Alzheimer's Association.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Wanda Holman may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 5, 2020.
