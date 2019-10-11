Home

POWERED BY

Services
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Seward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda Seward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilda Seward Obituary
Wilda Lea (Daniel) Seward, 87, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The daughter of the late Oscar and Mildred (Branstetter) Daniel, she was born February 13, 1932 and was raised on a farm in northeast Missouri. She attended and completed her teaching degree at Truman University. Wilda had a long successful career in education. In late years she went on to become a real estate broker and banker.

Wilda enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and doing genealogy research. She was very active in American Business Women's Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society.

Wilda was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Seward.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Wilson and her two grandchildren, Duncan Wilson and Bridget Seward.

Public visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.

Graveside services for the immediate family will be held the following morning at Green Castle Cemetery in Green Castle.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Wilda may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now