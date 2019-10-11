|
|
Wilda Lea (Daniel) Seward, 87, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The daughter of the late Oscar and Mildred (Branstetter) Daniel, she was born February 13, 1932 and was raised on a farm in northeast Missouri. She attended and completed her teaching degree at Truman University. Wilda had a long successful career in education. In late years she went on to become a real estate broker and banker.
Wilda enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and doing genealogy research. She was very active in American Business Women's Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society.
Wilda was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Seward.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Wilson and her two grandchildren, Duncan Wilson and Bridget Seward.
Public visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Graveside services for the immediate family will be held the following morning at Green Castle Cemetery in Green Castle.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Wilda may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 11, 2019