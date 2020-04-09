|
|
William Laverne "Bill" Buress, 88, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville.
Bill was born the son of Orville and Marie (Thompson) Buress on August 9, 1931 in Gifford, Missouri. On April 2, 1972, Bill was united in marriage to Beulah A. (Bachman) Childers who preceded him in death on March 1, 1996. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elvin Buress in 2003.
On May 1, 1999 Bill was united in marriage to Louise (Jones) Douglas who survives. Also surviving are two sons, David (Kathy) Childers of Novinger, MO, and Dan (Mary) Childers of New Virginia, IA; one sister, Velda Davison; four grandsons, three granddaughters, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bill was reared in the LaPlata area and graduated from LaPlata High school with the Class of 1950. From 1950 to 1952, he served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army in Europe. After returning home Bill farmed until 1960, when he went into carpentry, retiring in 1994.
Bill has been cremated and his cremains will be interred at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, east of Green City, Missouri.
A Memorial service to honor Bill's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2020