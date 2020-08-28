1/
William Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Collins, 73, of Fayette, Mo., passed away August 24, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

William "Bill" DeVere Collins was born March 16, 1947 in Kirksville, Mo., son to the late Leo V. and F. Maude (Spearman) Collins. After graduating from Kirksville High School, Bill joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He spent his career working as a professional radio broadcaster and on-air personality at radio stations in Kirksville, Burlington Ia., and Danville, Il.

Bill enjoyed reading, writing, repairing cars and electronics, and collecting pipes. His favorite pastime was listening to stories about his grandchildren.

Survivors include his former wife of 32 years, Myra J. Collins; their three children, Heather (Shannon) Hicks of Springfield, Or., Geoffrey (Melinda) Collins and Matthew (Ricka) Collins, both of St. Louis. Mo.; sister, Ann Smith of Fountain Hills, Az.; six grandchildren, Camille, Colby, Cade, Charlotte, Sam, and Elaina; and close friends, David Holman, Carol Chafee, and Dave Brown. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Kent Collins.

Honoring Bill's final wishes, there will be no public memorial service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Mo. 65248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service
174 Hwy 5 N
Fayette, MO 65248
(660) 248-3116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved