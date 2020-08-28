William Collins, 73, of Fayette, Mo., passed away August 24, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Mo.



William "Bill" DeVere Collins was born March 16, 1947 in Kirksville, Mo., son to the late Leo V. and F. Maude (Spearman) Collins. After graduating from Kirksville High School, Bill joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He spent his career working as a professional radio broadcaster and on-air personality at radio stations in Kirksville, Burlington Ia., and Danville, Il.



Bill enjoyed reading, writing, repairing cars and electronics, and collecting pipes. His favorite pastime was listening to stories about his grandchildren.



Survivors include his former wife of 32 years, Myra J. Collins; their three children, Heather (Shannon) Hicks of Springfield, Or., Geoffrey (Melinda) Collins and Matthew (Ricka) Collins, both of St. Louis. Mo.; sister, Ann Smith of Fountain Hills, Az.; six grandchildren, Camille, Colby, Cade, Charlotte, Sam, and Elaina; and close friends, David Holman, Carol Chafee, and Dave Brown. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Kent Collins.



Honoring Bill's final wishes, there will be no public memorial service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Mo. 65248



