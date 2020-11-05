William Jackson "Jack" Ellett, 90, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.



The son of the late William Howell and Opal (Ford) Ellett, he was born January 30, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri.



Jack is survived by one sister, Patricia Danclovic of Tucson, AZ; one niece, Debbie (Jim) Lloyd of St. Louis, MO; one nephew, Dan (Laura) Danclovic of North Carolina; several great nieces and great nephews, and by his extended family Helen Adams and son Robert and family.



Jack was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1949. After graduating, Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy where he received a Korean Medal, one Star, a United National Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. After being honorably discharged in 1955, Jack attended and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Kirksville State Teachers College in Kirksville. Jack owned and operated a milk route and the Tap Room in Kirksville for a number of years and was last employed for Bill Charles hauling and setting up mobile homes.



Jack was an avid hunter, swimmer, enjoyed snow skiing in Colorado and will be remembered for being a great story teller.



Jack was a Charter member of V.F.W. Post #2508 of Kirksville.



Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home. No public visitation will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the V.F.W. Post 2508 and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



