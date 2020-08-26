William Forrester

Cameron, Mo- William J. "Bill" Forrester, 94, of Cameron, passed away August 23, 2020. He was born January 8, 1926, to John and Florence (Anderson) Forrester in Stronghurst, IL.
Bill served in the US Navy with the United States Naval Construction Battalions (Seabees) during WWll. He held many jobs in his lifetime. He was a farmer, an auto body repairman, an electrician for GM, served on the county road maintenance crew for Daviess County, a bus driver for Clinco Sheltered Industries, volunteer firefighter, a CNA and EMT. Bill was a well-known locksmith for 20 years before retiring. He was a member of the Vincil Lodge #62 AF&AM, OES, VFW and the Cert-First Responders.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn (Orchard) Forrester; sisters, Darlene, Helen, Ann, and Sue; brother, Bud.
He is survived by 5 daughters, Virginia (Russell) Sadler, Osborn, MO, Victoria (Bob) Lawson, Kearney, MO, Donna (Melvin) Waltz, Cameron, Deborah LaFountain, Moraine, OH, Roxanna Ray, MO; 10 grandchildren, Kiki Boteler, Kysha Wyble, Jennifer Lawson, Derek Lawson, Rebecca Brocata, Daniel LaFountain, Amanda Julian, Jefferey Hale, Julie Muff, Kristy Gilbert ; 2 brothers, Robert and Donald; 4 sisters, Jean, Esther, Colleen, and Sharon; numerous great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial with full military honors, will follow the service at the Locust Hill Cemetery, Novelty, MO.
Memorial Fund: Cameron CERT Program ( Cameron Community Emergency Response Team.)
