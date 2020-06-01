William Herbert "Bill" Riley
William Herbert "Bill" Riley was born January 15, 1948 in Kirksville to Thelma Maxine and Herbert Lee "Dick" Riley. He was raised on the farm northwest of Winigan, and lived there until his marriage to Reta Kay McCollum on November 21, 1970. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage the coming November. He died Saturday, May 30, at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke Thursday evening. He is survived by his wife, Reta of the home, a daughter, Scarlett (Jason) Ragas of Novinger, Missouri, a son, William L (Mary Ellen) Riley of Wentzville, Missouri, grandchildren Kevin and Katie Ledford, Jaynie, Sally, and Bart Ragas, Maddox and Julianna Riley. Also surviving are his sisters, Naomi Ruth (Frank) Williams of O'Fallon, Missouri, Sharon (Hubert) Pfeiffer of Winigan, and brother John (Pat) Riley Milo, Iowa, brothers-in-law Glen McCollum and Jesse Buckman, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Billie Kay Riley, his mother and father-in-law, Edgar and Darlene McCollum, and sister-in-law Janice Buckman.

Services for Bill will be held at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Winigan Christian Church. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at the Pickerel Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the Billie Riley Memorial Scholarship or to the Pickerel Cemetery. Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City is handling the arrangements.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
