William Franklin "Frank" Sanders, 80, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
Born February 12, 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri, Frank was the son of the late Eugene and Verna (Franc) Sanders. On December 31, 1957 in Green Castle, Missouri, Frank was united in marriage to Phyllis Dufur.
Frank is survived by his wife Phyllis of sixty-one years; his daughter and son-in-law, Darla Sanders and Chris Howard of Fair Oaks, CA and his brother-in-law, Erlon "Bud" Dufur of Cantril, IA.
Frank received his education in the Clark country school and Unionville High School. He was employed and number of years for Cameron & Joyce Construction Company before going to work for Tri County Electric in Kirksville. He also enjoyed farming as well.
Frank loved rebuilding engines, working on hot rods and enjoyed his motorcycle. He was a member of IEBW and of the Teamsters Union.
Public visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating. Interment will follow the service at Queen City Cemetery in Queen City, MO.
Pallbearers will be Barry Sanders, Greg Guffey, Dennis Fetchling, Curtis Sidwell, Rick Fugate and Tim Hamberg.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Frank may be made to the Queen City Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 18, 2019