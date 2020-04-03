|
William Lewis Sidwell
William Lewis Sidwell 95, of Queen City passed away April 1, 2020 in the Schuyler County Nursing Home.
The son of Perley and Esther Sidwell, he was born May 16, 1924. On June 11, 1944 he was united in marriage to Eloise Moore. They were married for 71 years and to this union three sons were born. Surviving are William Dennis Sidwell (Jean Ann), David Lewis Sidwell (Jean L), Curtis Ray Sidwell (Trina); five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and several nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Bill grew up in Queen City and graduated from Queen City High School with the class of 1942. He served as a Merchant Marine in the South Pacific during WWII. Upon returning from the service, he began farming and raising cattle five miles east of Queen City. Bill served 3 terms as president of the Missouri Cattlemen's Association and was a vice president of the National Cattleman's Association. He was a member of Governor Kit Bond's Agriculture Advisory Committee from 1977 to 1986 and was named the 2003 Northeast Missouri Livestock Person of the Year.
He was a member of the Queen City Methodist Church, Queen City Lodge # 380 A.F. & A.M., the York Rites Bodies in Kirksville, Moila Temple of St. Joseph, and the El Kadir Shrine. He was a member of the Queen City Lions Club, Queen City Pioneers, and Schuyler County American Legion, Post 0784.
He had a great love for horses. In his younger days you would find him and his family calf roping at the Troy Rodeo or as a pick-up man for the contestants. He also had a team of mules that he drove from Queen City to Jefferson City Missouri during the bi-centennial trail ride. Billy also had the pleasure of riding John Wayne's horse Dollar at Madison Square Garden.
Billy and Eloise always loved being with their family. When the grandchildren were in a sporting event, you would see them there to cheer them on.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Queen City Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Dooley Funeral Home, Queen City, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 3, 2020