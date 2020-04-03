Home

William Williams Obituary
William "Leroy" Williams, the son of Carroll and Blanche Williams, was born on February 14, 1958 in Kirksville, MO, went home to his Heavenly Father, on April 1, 2020.

Leroy worked in home building until returning to northeast MO where he finished his career as a truck driver.

Leroy attended Kirksville schools before starting his career. He married Terry Wyatt on December 2, 1980. Leroy was the proud father of Alissa Williams-Moss and Jake Wyatt. He had seven granddaughters and one grandson.

Outside of his family, Leroy loved nothing more than raising show quality beagles. Leroy greatly enjoyed time spent with his beagles hunting rabbits.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carroll and Blanche Williams, and his brother, Lester who lost his life in Vietnam, and his nephew, Todd Williams.

Those left to cherrish his memory include his wife, Terry, his brother, Jim Williams and his wife Carol, his sister Barbara Pipes, his children, grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and life-long friends.

His life celebration is planned for a later date, which will be posted on Terry's Facebook page, and memorial donations may be sent to his wife Terry Williams at 3280 N.W. Pross Drive, Kidder, MO 64649
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 3, 2020
