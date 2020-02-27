|
William H. Willis
William H. Willis, 89 of Novinger passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home.
The son of William W. and Ina Belle (Elmore) Willis, he was born January 18, 1931 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. On December 14, 1968 in Edina, Missouri he was united in marriage to Mary Jane Dagenhardt.
William is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; one son, William Willis and wife Joanna of Novinger, MO; two daughters, Vicky Willis and significant other Steve Ferguson of Gainesville, FL and Brenda Jones and husband Kevin of Green Castle, MO; six grandchildren, Brett Jones, Samantha (Aaron) Maberry, Destiny Lankford, Makayli Bullard, Hannah Willis and Autumn Willis; five great grandchildren, Brysen Jones, Braden Jones, Grace Maberry, Ethan Maberry, and Roseily Lankford; six brothers, Albert, Harry, Maurice, Bob, Mike and Jerry; six sisters, Shirley, Ann, Kay, Donna, Dana, and Della; along with 10 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Gene, Art, Larry and Curt; and one sister, Evelyn Rose.
William graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1947. He served four years in the United State Navy from January 8, 1951 until his honorable discharge on May 7, 1954. He worked for Pennsylvania Railroad, Caterpillar Tractor, Eberhardt Denver, Rocky Flats Nuclear Plant, McDonnel Aircraft and Standard Register as a machinist.
He enjoyed cattle and hog farming for several years; loved hunting in Rocky Mountains for elk, mule deer, bear, pheasant and all variety of small game. He was a coon hunter and trapper, hunted twice at Green Forest, Arkansas in world coon hunt.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 with funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial with military rites will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials in memory of William are suggested to the Adair County Humane Society or Hospice of Northeast Missouri.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 27, 2020