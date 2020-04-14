|
Willie P. Wiyrick
Willie P. Wiyrick, 76 of Novinger, Missouri passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.
The son of Earl and Mildred (Robinson) Wiyrick, he was born April 28, 1943 in Kirksville, Missouri.
Willie is survived by four sisters, Bobbie Nichols of Fulton, MO, Ruby Perkins of Hallsville, MO, Peggy Claybrook of Novinger, MO and Donna Roberts of Novinger, MO; three brothers, George Wiyrick of Kirksville, MO, Melvin Wiyrick of Kirksville, MO and Tim Wiyrick of Columbia, MO; a step granddaughter, Jana Petree and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald Wiyrick.
Willie grew up in the Kirksville and Novinger areas. He worked for several Kirksville area business. He loved to play music and fishing.
Willie will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 14, 2020