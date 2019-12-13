|
Wilma Louise (Cathey) Clifton, 85, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
The daughter of the late Archie and Elsie Vivian (Mahurin) Cathey, she was born March 5, 1934 in Kingston, Tennessee. On November 5, 1989 in Kirksville, Missouri, Wilma was united in marriage to William Robert "Bob" Clifton who preceded her in death on April 14, 2002. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Charlotte Dawson; one son, David Bass; one great-great grandson, Quintin Smyser; two brothers, William Lewis Cathey and Elbert Earl Cathey, and three sisters, Vera Edward, Emma Lee Potter and Earlene Rudd.
Wilma is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl (Mike Cima) Bass of Greentop, MO; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, as well as her very special friend, Sandy Dunaway.
Wilma resided most of her life in Kirksville and was employed as a nurses aide for Adair County Nursing Home and later worked in the dietary department at KOH Hospital. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, flower beds, writing songs and poetry and loved reading the Bible. She also did babysitting in her home for many children she loved so much.
Wilma was a devoted member of the First Liberty Full Gospel Church of Kirksville.
Public visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, from noon to 1:00 p.m. service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Pastor Fred Baker will officiate the service and interment will follow the service at Ownby Cemetery in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Ron Stewart, Michael Lowe, Tommy Dawson, Joshua Dawson, David A. Bass and Larry Potter.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ownby Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 13, 2019