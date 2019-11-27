|
|
Zelta V. (Linhart) Gall, 88, of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 26, 2019 at the Loch Haven Cottages in Macon, Missouri.
Zelta was born January 9, 1931 the daughter of the late Hallie Wayne and Gusta Leila (Baker) Linhart. She was married to Raymond Gall and to this union four children were born.
Zelta is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Linda Gall of Liberty, MO, and Jerry and Kathy Gall of Bucklin, MO; two daughters, Betty Jo Jackson of New Cambria, MO, and Debra Gall of High Ridge, MO; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Odean Carlson and Carroll and Jim Snyder all of Kirksville, MO; eight grandchildren, Kameron, Chandler, Ouinsie, Kolbie, Sarah, Charlotte, Nancy, and Hannah; seven great-grandchildren, Harper, Vayentha, Jolee, Wade, Colton, Wesley, and Adelaide; three step-grandchildren, Heather, Amanda and Amber; eight step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, as well as her loved and cared for Loch Haven family and friend Teri Rogers of Brookfield, MO.
Zelta was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Bennie Linhart; one sister, Ida Lambert and her husband Norlan; two nephews, Bruce Snyder and Mark Linhart, one niece, Leigh Ann Linhart; and her brother-in-law, Robert Carlson.
Zelta was a graduate from Green City High School with the Class of 1949 and received her teaching certificate from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College. She then taught for a short time in a one room school in New Boston, Missouri. Zelta was employed at Wal-Mart in Brookfield for twenty-two years and enjoyed setting up and stocking other Wal-Mart stores. Zelta established the 4-H Club in New Boston and while her children were in 4-H, she was a leader and counselor who was active in the county fairs. Zelta enjoyed yard work, her flower beds, cooking and was an avid cross stitcher.
Zelta was a member of the New Boston Christian Church and loved her neighborhood quilting club. She also taught many women how to sew.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 with family receiving friends for one hour before service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Pastor Mary Ellen Waycoff will officiate the service and interment will follow the service at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Zelta may be made to Loch Haven Foundation for the Cottages and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 27, 2019