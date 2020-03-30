|
|
A. Roberta Heath, of Silverdale, WA, passed away on March, 20, 2020. Born on April 16,1946 in Nebraska to Bascom Z. and Mary Alice (Wagoner) Ramsey, Roberta went on to graduate from Central Kitsap High School, and later from Olympic College. Roberta married the love of her life, James M. Heath on June, 28, 1967 in Brownsville, WA. Roberta worked at Clear Creek Elementary School for 32 years and also worked as a food and drug inspector for Washington State. She was member of Olympic Vintage Auto Club, Graham Owners Club, Portland Horseless Carriage Club, Ford Model T Club, and Audubon Club. In her spare time, Roberta enjoyed bird watching, tea parties, car tours, traveling, and time on vacation. She is preceded in death by her parents. Roberta's memory will live on with her husband of years, Jim; son James K. (Jen) of Silverdale; daughter, Heather Camp (Brandon) of Port Orchard; sister, Charlene Logsdon of Bremerton; and 4 grandchildren. Services will be scheduled for a later date. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewsichapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020