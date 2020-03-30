Resources
More Obituaries for A. Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Roberta Heath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Roberta Heath Obituary
A. Roberta Heath, of Silverdale, WA, passed away on March, 20, 2020. Born on April 16,1946 in Nebraska to Bascom Z. and Mary Alice (Wagoner) Ramsey, Roberta went on to graduate from Central Kitsap High School, and later from Olympic College. Roberta married the love of her life, James M. Heath on June, 28, 1967 in Brownsville, WA. Roberta worked at Clear Creek Elementary School for 32 years and also worked as a food and drug inspector for Washington State. She was member of Olympic Vintage Auto Club, Graham Owners Club, Portland Horseless Carriage Club, Ford Model T Club, and Audubon Club. In her spare time, Roberta enjoyed bird watching, tea parties, car tours, traveling, and time on vacation. She is preceded in death by her parents. Roberta's memory will live on with her husband of years, Jim; son James K. (Jen) of Silverdale; daughter, Heather Camp (Brandon) of Port Orchard; sister, Charlene Logsdon of Bremerton; and 4 grandchildren. Services will be scheduled for a later date. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewsichapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -