Hansville - July 8, 1987 to November 21, 2019

Adam C. Curry, 32, of Hansville, WA, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1987 in Houston, TX. Adam was an arborist, who was co-founder of Timber Topper Tree Service of Hansville. Adam also worked as a contract utility technician, who, in 2005, took time to help areas effected by hurricane Katrina, Wilma, and Rita re-gain utility services and rebuild. Adam was a member of Hansville Community Church and active as part of "Men In Service". In his spare time, Adam enjoyed fishing, and repairing automobile and small engines. He is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Mark Curry. Adam's memory will live on with his parents; Randy and Judy Scott; daughter, Luella Curry; sister, Ashley Cole; and step-brothers, Jeramiah, Robert, and Jason Scott, and Ryan Hannon. Services were held on Wednesday, November 27th at Hansville Community Church. Inurnment will take place at Hansville Cemetery at a later date. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
