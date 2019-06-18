|
|
Adele lived 96 years and is survived by her younger sister Charlotte Joy Chase, her son Trent, her daughter Lisa, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her dolls. She reminded us all that she had lived a full life and was ready to join her husband, family, and friends that preceded her. Adele was a mother, "grandmere", great-grandmother, sister, librarian, doll collector, story teller, train traveler, vocalist, and accomplished seamstress. She inspired, nurtured, and cultivated a spirit of giving, enjoying, creating, and the importance of following your dreams. Please join us at her Remembrance Tea on Sunday June 23rd at the Port Orchard Bethel Grange from 1-4pm. In honor of Adele - wear pink of course Everyone welcome! A Committal Service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery Tuesday, June 25th promptly at 1:15.
Published in Kitsap Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019