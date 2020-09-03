1/1
Adeline Curtis
Adeline Curtis

Adeline Curtis passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. Due to Corona Virus any public gatherings are becoming more and more difficult to have. A small private ceremony was performed at The Tressell with just Her Son and Two Grandson's on her Birthday of August 16th. Addie chose to be cremated and her permanent resting place will be at The Crematorium Wall at Mt. Angeles Memorial Cemetary (360)452-6255. 45 S Monroe Rd., Pt. Angeles Washington, 98362. She is in 'Earn' placed with her parents Roberta and Virgil Bowers and her very special 'Aunt' Mildred Falor. Please feel free to visit Addie's permanent resting place and any more corespondence can be sent through her Son 'Erik Curtis' at P.O. Box 5101, Bremerton, WA., 98312. There will be No further ceremonies so please feel free to visit The Cemetary for visitation.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
