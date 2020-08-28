1/1
Alexander Harold Armanino
Alexander Harold Armanino

11-27-1973 to

7-15-2020

Al, 46, died at home in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born in Bellevue, WA. He attended school at Star of the Sea and graduated from Bremerton High School in 1992. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served for four years, during which time, he toured the Pacific. He was always a Marine at heart. Then he attended Diving Institute of Technology in Seattle. His commercial diving career spanned 20 years in the Gulf of Mexico. He lived in New Orleans, which brought out the best in Al, allowing him to indulge in his passion of live music, constant entertainment and Mardi Gras.

He enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies: fishing in Alaska and Mexico and lots of camping. He was a fan of baseball and football. Al was an avid reader and animal lover who had a special fondness for his sheltie sheepdog, Liz Lemon. Al lived life to the fullest and if you were lucky enough to meet him, you'd remember him. Al is survived by his Father Robert (Ann), Brother Andy (Angela), Mother Carmen Tessaro and great Aunt Joey Tessaro. He had 7 caring Uncles and their wives, Steve (Susan), Bruce (Kelly), Charlie (Jody), Tony (Michele), Harold, Ray (Tonya) and Art.

A full military funeral is planned for a later date. The family invites you to share your thoughts, memories and condolences to Carmen Tessaro at 1523 Sidney Ave., Port Orchard, WA 98366-2441.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
