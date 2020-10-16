1/
Alfred Burton
{ "" }
Port Orchard - Alfred Burton passed away on October 5, 2020 surrounded by his extended family. Al joined the Marine Corps and continued his service to his country by working for the Department of the Navy. He held many positions at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and retired as a Group Superintendent. Al will be missed by family and friends. Al was a long-time resident of Port Orchard where he was a coach, referee and mentor known for his devotion to the South Kitsap Youth Athletic Association (SKYAA). The family intends to have a celebration of life, time and location are yet to be determined. Memorial donations in memory of Al may be made to SKYAA, P.O. Box 552, Manchester, WA, 98353.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
