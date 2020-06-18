Alice Anderson



Poulsbo - Alice Leona Anderson died peacefully in Bremerton Washington on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 81. Alice was born in Juneau, Alaska. She grew up in Port Townsend where she graduated from high school. She went on to work 30+ years for Pacific Northwest Bell. Starting out as a customer service rep and by the time she retired she had risen to the level of upper management. After retirement, she went on to fulfill a lifetime dream of hers. She received her BA from the Jackson School of International Studies at U of W. Alice took great pride in doing a job well done. Alice was intelligent, dedicated, and hard-working. Her interests and accomplishments included reading, writing, gardening, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She valued the many friendships she made while working at the phone company. She enjoyed acting in the local Community Theater Group. In fact, she often boasted about performing on Broadway (the local theater was located on Broadway Street). Alice was passionate about traveling and especially enjoyed her trips to China. She was thrilled when she was allowed to tour the telephone company. All of Alice's friends and family will remember her as the eternal optimist. Alice is predeceased by her parents and her sister Eunice. Alice is survived by her three children, Colette Bjorkelo, Kip Anderson, Mike Anderson, and her two grandchildren, McKenna Bjorkelo-Lund (Craig), Lilly Bjorkelo (Tristan). One sister Doris. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.









