Allen Dwayne Johanson
Allen Dwayne Johanson passed away peacefully in his home on Dec 4, 2019. Born Aug 29, 1942, to Arthur and Dorothy Johanson at the Port Gamble Hospital, he grew up on a farm in Poulsbo and graduated from North Kitsap in 1961. He served in the National Guard. His first employment as an adult was at the PSNS where he completed an apprenticeship in 1962. He worked in the Rigger shop for 7 years until a car accident in 1968 left him a double amputee. Upon recovery, he was employed with the Kitsap County Public Works Department and became a lead in the parts division and retired 31 years later. Allen married Nikki Juricich on October 26th, 1974, and they continued jointly in their farming efforts and created Pheasant Fields Farm in Silverdale. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Johanson and his beloved nephew Jamie Vitale. Allen is survived by his wife Nikki, his sister Carol Davis, his daughters Jeanine Johanson and Jennifer Brinton, a granddaughter Alexandria Ivers, and grandsons Sawyer and Quinn Brinton.
A true farmer at heart, Allen enjoyed raising cattle, and providing for his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and clamming. He would beat you at cribbage almost every time. He was smart witted and one of the funniest guys, always happy and telling jokes. "AJ" will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held in the Viking Room at the Son's of Norway Hall in Poulsbo on Thursday, December 19th from 2 pm until 4 pm.
Please consider donating in his memory to Fred Hutchinson research center, 1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 or to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 381101-9929.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019