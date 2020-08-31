1/1
Alyce Margaret (Schwartz) Shingler
Alyce Margaret (Schwartz) Shingler

On August 25th, 2020 Alyce stepped over the threshold into heaven to be with her Savior & loved ones who were waiting for her.

Born Alyce Margaret Schwartz on October 2nd,1919, in Seattle,WA, she was the only daughter to the late Michael & Katie Schwartz, pioneer residents of Bremerton. She graduated from Bremerton High School in 1938 The following years she attended and graduated from The Modern Business College & The Western Institute of Knowledge in Seattle, WA. She was employed at the local Sears & Roebuck Company Store in the auditing department for over 10 years, she sold real estate and was the executive secretary in local businesses and for church.

She married Mike Shingler on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 1946, at Memorial Lutheran Church in Bremerton, WA. They were happily married for over 61 years and had one daughter they loved dearly Susan Diane Thorne.

Alyce was an active member of Memorial Lutheran Church where she has served as youth counselor, Board of Education chair, Church secretary, assistant and member of the Altar Guild, Ladies Guild, and belonged to the LLL and Hoffman Society. She was active in the community as a brownie and girl scout leader, Head of the PTA and many other leadership and volunteer positions.

She is survived by her only grandchild Renae Esposito and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Daisy. She was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Diane Thorne and husband Mike Shingler.

A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Bremerton Washington on Friday September 4th 11 a.m.

Alyce will be entombed in the Sunrise Terrace Mausoleum at the Forest Lawn Cemetery next to her beloved husband Mike.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
