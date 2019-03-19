|
Amalie Elizabeth Stabenow
Bremerton, WA
Aug. 29, 1971 - Mar. 9, 2019
Amalie Elizabeth (Ringstad) Stabenow passed in peace surrounded by her loving family on Saturday March 9th of complications from her courageous battle with Leukemia.
She is survived by her mother and father, Thomas and Diane Ringstad of Bremerton, sister and family, Kenji and Gretchen Boike of Bremerton, brother Andrew Ringstad of Silverdale, and her children Adalyn and Dyllan and their father Corey Stabenow of Bremerton.
Amalie was born on August 29th, 1971. She was raised in Bremerton where she sang her way through life. Her beautiful voice and love of her faith in Jesus was shared with many. She graduated from Olympic High School in 1990. She had a passion for animals of all kinds, often bringing home strays. She loved fashion and spent some of her earlier years pursuing a modeling career.
She was a strong survivor of breast cancer. Her bright smile and cheerful attitude often encouraged others to have a better day. She is loved and will be missed.
Services are to be held on Friday, May 22nd at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church located at 500 Veneta Bremerton, WA 98337. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 19, 2019