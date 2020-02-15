|
Amory L. "Al" Cook
Bremerton -
Amory L. "Al" Cook passed away February 8, 2020, in Bremerton at the age of 99. Amory was born September 16, 1920, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to William and Mollie (Parrot) Cook, the youngest of seven children. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on three different ships in the South Pacific. While assigned to PSNS, he met Betty Hickox, a Bremerton native. They married May 27, 1944. He was injured when his ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft toward the end of the war. He received a Purple Heart for his injuries.
In 1953, he established his own business, Kitsap Auto Parts. He eventually opened five stores. After retirement, he volunteered many hours at Peace Lutheran Church where he and Betty were founding members. He was a member of Kiwanis for over 50 years serving in many capacities. He built and donated 500 birdhouses. Al and Betty were season ticket holders to UW Husky and Seahawks football for many years.
Betty, his parents, siblings, and an infant daughter, Charlotte Jo Cook, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters: Laura Bethke of Gig Harbor, Barbara Shock of Bremerton, Debra (Rich) Rucker of Tacoma, and Elizabeth Jo (Mark) Bader of Seattle; grandchildren Annie (Frank) Gambardella, Misty (Chris) Shock Rule, Darby Bethke, Zachary (Stoncia) Bethke, Vanessa Rucker, Gabe Rucker (Allie), Sam Rucker, Lauren Berry and Ryan (Lydia) Berry; great grandchildren Paige Hall, Avery Gambardella, Myla Gambardella, Penny Rule, Kiersten Bethke, Chloe Bethke, Milo Bethke, and Charlotte Moore.
Private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Seattle's Children's Hospital or Peace Lutheran School. Please see longer obituary at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral website.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020