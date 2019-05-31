|
|
Andrew Eugene Quinn
Seattle - Andrew Eugene Quinn passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23, 2019. This tragic loss is felt by a community of untold numbers.
Andy was many things: a father, a son, a brother, a partner, a friend, a soccer player, a singer and drummer, and so much more to so many. Regardless of the role Andy was fulfilling, he did it with passion and joy. He wanted everyone he knew to be happy.
In recent years, Andy's personal journey led him to the Native American Church where his soul found refuge. His family is forever grateful for the love he found there.
Andy Quinn is survived by his beautiful daughters Isla and Cora Quinn, his parents Nancy (Ken) Metcalf and Tony (Juanita) Quinn, his soulmate Annie Moon, his brother Jeff (Cayenne) Quinn, his stepbrothers Dan Metcalf and Josh (Steph) Clark, his stepsisters Diana (Kurt) DeGuzman and Shannon Clark, and a multitude of loving friends.
There will be a graveside service on June 4th from 3:00-3:30 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton, WA with a reception to follow from 3:30-5:00 at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Amada Cardenas Land Protection Trust. This is a protected area used for Native ceremonies. It was a special place to Andy and he wanted to help preserve it.
https://www.gofundme.com/amada-cardenas-land-protection-trust
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 31, 2019