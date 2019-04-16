|
Angeline Struve
Bremerton - Angeline Regina Struve, 85, of Bremerton passed away on April 6th at Harrison Medical Center. She was born on May 15, 1933, in Selz, N.D. to Casper and Eva (Weigel) Gisi. Angeline married Elden F. Struve on June 5, 1954 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Bremerton. Her beloved husband passed away May 26, 2003.
When Angeline was born, she was very ill, and it was not certain that she would survive. Her older sisters, wanting so much to have a baby sister, prayed along with her parents. She did survive and was the girls' "Little Angel"- Angeline.
Angeline grew up on a large farm just outside of Selz, N.D. In 1951, she took residence in Kitsap County. It was here where she met and married her future husband Elden. While living in the Bremerton area, Angeline was a substitute teacher with the Bremerton School District; volunteered at Belmont Terrace Nursing Home for about 10 years after her husband passed away; and loved to cross-stitch and give her creations as gifts to family members. Angeline enjoyed spending most of her time with family and friends locally and abroad.
Angeline is survived by her son Howard Struve (Pattie) of Port Orchard; six grandchildren including Elisa Bond, Josiah, Kari, Karena Atkinson, Rebecca and Pollianna; seven great-grandchildren; her brother Leonard Gisi; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Lynn, Marie, and Caroline.
There will be two memorial services:
The first service will be held on Friday, April 19th. at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 5303 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA. Casket viewing/visitation hours will commence at 11AM; followed by a Rosary at 11:30AM; with the memorial service starting at noon. Grave site service will be held on the same day, at 3PM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hillcrest Section, Bremerton, WA.
A memorial mass for Angeline will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Bremerton, WA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1117 North Callow Ave., Bremerton, WA. 98312.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 16, 2019