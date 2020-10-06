1/1
Ann Laverne Williams
Ann Laverne Williams

Ann Laverne Williams, 93, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020. She was born April 16, 1927, in Bremerton to Chris and Adeline Jacobson. Her bachelor's degree was from the University of Puget Sound where she later taught for ten years. She received her master's degree from the University of Washington in Home Economics.

Ann was raised in Bremerton and married Donald "Pete" Williams on April 22, 1946, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where her mother was the organist for many years. Ann and Don were married for over 59 years until his death in 2005. They moved to Iowa briefly and then settled in Tacoma for 43 years beginning in 1948. After retirement, they moved to Poulsbo in 1993. She belonged to the Sons of Norway.

She is survived by her son Scott and wife Marilyn of Chandler, AZ; daughter Lisa and husband Lynn Neece of Olalla, WA; sister Mary Jacobson of Centralia, WA; grandchildren Cheryl Schaffer and Kirsten Mussi, and five great grandchildren, all in AZ.

Memorial contributions can be made to Martha Mary, P.O. Box 127, Poulsbo, WA 98370.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
