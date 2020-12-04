Ann Ruth
Poulsbo - Ann Ruth passed away peacefully on November 23. She was 86.
Ann was born on August 27, 1934, in La Porte, Indiana, to Walter and Pauline Wroblewski. She graduated from High School in 1952.
Ann married Tony Ruth on June 1, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois. In 1958 they bought their first home in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. While raising three children, Ann worked for the United States Postal Service in Illinois and Poulsbo, Washington. She enjoyed her work and was proud to serve her community and her country. "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds". These words were especially true given the hot, humid days of summer, the ice and snow of Midwest winters followed by rain and more rain in the Pacific Northwest.
In 1970, when she and Tony relocated to Poulsbo, they had a new home built for them; one of the few houses on the entire block formerly known as 9th Avenue. This loving home became the center for her extended families the rest of her life. Many fond memories were shared there with her husband, children, and grandchildren over the years. When Tony passed in 2008, she had been a loving and faithful wife for 51 years.
Ann was a great cook, famous for her fudge, fruit dumplings, strawberry waffles, and fried chicken. She was also fantastic with a sewing machine. As a young mother, she made matching mother/daughter dresses and spent many sleepless nights at her sewing matching creating Barbie clothes as a special Christmas gift. Later in life, she made clothes for her granddaughter, too.
She was very fond of dogs, with Belle being her favorite. She liked to see the country (from Hawaii to New England) and enjoyed arts and crafts. In later years, one of her favorite hobbies was playing cards with Ruthie Lugton. Viewing and responding to posts from family and friends on social media gave her a great deal of pleasure, too. She also enjoyed reading and cheering on the Mariners and Seahawks.
Ann was an exceptionally kind person with an easy-going, patient nature. She was always selflessly putting others needs first, taking care of those around her and surely loved by all. She had a big heart. What a great Mom and loving Nana she was. Her quiet demeanor coupled with a good sense of humor were qualities that made her a joy to be around. She will be missed.
Ann is survived by her sons, Scott Ruth and Tony Ruth, Jr. of Poulsbo, daughter Patty Lugton and husband Roger of Shingletown, CA; grandchildren Brianna and Mikhaila Ruth of Manchester, NH, Kyle Ruth of Poulsbo, Jamie Ruth of Bremerton; great granddaughter Harper Flannery of Bremerton; as well as her niece, Jen Wroblewski and husband George Qsar of Cascade, Idaho.
Upon Ann's request, there will be no public services. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com