Anna C. Voore
Anna Cecile Voore passed away Dec. 2nd at the age of 54 at Harrison Medical Center after a short 4 month battle against Pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her mother Margaret Linden Voore and stepfather Fred Ngiratereged of Bremerton and father Matt Voore of Pharr, Texas, her sister Tess Leung (Ken) of Palm Springs, CA. aunt Julie Fratto(John) and cousins in Boston and aunt June Linden Ludwick and cousins in San Diego, as well as many relatives here. She was preceded in death earlier in 2019 by her uncle, Tom Linden of Pebble Beach, CA.
She was born in Seattle but was raised in Hawaii where she had moved with her family at the age of seven. In her twenties she worked for several well known fashion modeling agencies and enjoyed the opportunity to travel to exotic locations for fashion shoots.
She had spent many years studying ballet and after moving to Seattle attended classes regularly at PNW ballet to maintain her skills. She eventually became a skilled practitioner of Iyengar Yoga and the rest of her life never missed her daily routine. All who knew her knew her dedication to living an overall healthy lifestyle and concern for the environment. She loved the outdoors and nature and would go on walks and hikes in any weather, especially with her beloved dog, Bhakti.
In recent years she decided to return to school and received her Associate degree with an emphasis in Mathematics from Olympic College.
She had a sweet, generous nature and never forgot to remember to send beautiful or clever cards to her family for holidays and all their birthdays. The loss of her beautiful presence to her family is immeasurable.
A celebration of life is planned for later in the Spring.
Remembrances can be made to Kitsap Humane Society or any animal society of your choice.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020