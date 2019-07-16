|
Anna Jean (Caldwell) Ghormley
Federal Way - On April 28, 2019 Anna Jean (Caldwell) Ghormley passed away peacefully. She was born to Vernie and Ellen Caldwell in Seattle, Washington on February 16, 1923. Her husband, Lester Ghormley and her brother, Lee F. Caldwell have preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Kathrine Leonard and brother, John C. Caldwell. In the early years, the family lived in Stellicum, then Tacoma, onto Bremerton and later to Port Orchard. She graduated from South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard, Washington. She attended Central Washington University earning a teaching degree and returned to South Kitsap High School to teach English and later as Librarian. She moved on to work for Continental Can Co. in Seattle then to Oakland for a few years and finally returned to Continental Can Co. in Seattle, where she worked until her retirement. She married Les in 1961 and they lived in Mount Lake Terrace, Washington. After Les passed away, she moved to Federal Way in 2010 to be closer to family. She will be missed by many. Funeral mass with be July 17, 2019 3:00PM at St Gabriel Catholic Church in Port Orchard with inurnment following at Sunset Lane Cemetery. A reception will be following at the home of David Berry and Dori Shobert; her niece.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 16, 2019