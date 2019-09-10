Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Anna Starevich Hepworth


1920 - 2019
Anna Starevich Hepworth Obituary
Lovingly, the family of Anna Starevich Hepworth announces her passing on August 17, 2019, just 3 weeks short of her 99th birthday.

She was born on September 9, 1920, in Ronald, WA, the fourth child of Stephen and Mary Starevich, who immigrated to the United States from Lic, Croatia. The family moved to Manette in 1923 and is counted among its pioneers. "Annie" devoted her life to her family and was very proud of her 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchilder. She also enjoyed her home on 15 acres in Illahee, family gatherings, making memories with loved ones, flower gardening, singing opera in her kitchen, whistling, composing poetry, storytelling, kite flying, painting watercolor landscapes, and baking. She especially enjoyed adventuring all over the Pacific Northwest with (and to visit) her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Ray and Bill Hepworth, and her sister, Millie Starevich-Huyghe, all of Bremerton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Pete" Hepworth, son Jack Hepworth, grandson Arien Hepworth, and siblings Robert Starevich, Chinkey Starevich-Davis, and Helen Starevich-Cuellar.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Manette Senior Center.

A celebration of Annie's life will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
