Anne Katherine Becker
Bremerton - Anne Katherine was born to Susan and Charles Brown at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Bremerton, Washington, on March 10, 1970. At 2 1/2 years she moved to Andros Island, Bahamas, where she spent the next 5 years growing up in that world of sun and sand, and making life-long friends. Over the years she traveled multiple times across the U.S., living in Rhode Island, Bremerton, and Andros, again. After attending untraditional schools, she graduated from Bremerton High School in 1988, where she loved joining band and swim team.
In 1989 she married Vernon Ray Becker, Jr. and traveled with him in his career with the U.S. Navy. They lived in Connecticut, New York, and Hawaii, where she graduated from Hawaii Pacific University. Returning to Bremerton, they started a family with the birth of Harrison Ray on March 19, 2002.
Anne (called Katie by her family and childhood friends) worked in banking, loved tax law, home-schooled her son for 2 years, challenged herself athletically, volunteered in sports, school and church, and made fast friends in every endeavor. She especially loved photographing and supporting her son and his soccer teams.
For 18 months our Katie battled the rare and aggressive cancer leiomyosarcoma, with love and support from her family and many friends. Her fight ended on May 8, 2019, with family beside her in the same hospital where she was born.
Surviving are her husband, son and parents of Bremerton, mother-in-law Kathie Hempel (Winter Haven, Florida), sister-in-law Peggy Shay (Seattle), niece Chloe Sakagawa (Bellingham), sister Mary Helen (Ken) Thompson (Kauai, Hawaii), niece Christina (Nick) Mayfield (Bremerton), and nephew Dylan (Demi Zapata) Thompson (Chicago).
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, at 1 pm, at Manette Community Church, 1137 Hayward, Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019