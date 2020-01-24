|
|
Mrs. Anne Mace, a long time resident of Poulsbo, died January 3, 2020 in Sequim, WA. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Mace, and her granddaughter, Sarah Anne Mace.
Anne was born in La Grande, Oregon, and adopted by Guy and Erma Barker (Brown) of Cove.
In 1961 the Mace's moved to Poulsbo, WA where they raised their family of six children and continued their life together until Dick's passing in the fall of 2016.
Anne was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Port Gamble, St. Charles Episcopal Church in Poulsbo, and Faith Episcopal Church in Kingston/Poulsbo.
In the early 1980s she taught at Christ The King Academy in Poulsbo, and in the mid 1980s started her technical/graphic arts business, Mace Graphics & Illustration, which served the business community into the early 2000s.
For approximately three decades Anne volunteered as an art tutor for Martha & Mary residents, and together with Dick, tutored public school students for a number of years.
Anne is survived by her children Katherine Mace, Jonathan (& Diana) Mace, Marian (& Chuck) Sizemore, Alan (& Carie) Mace, Elizabeth Monroy and Tim (& Sheri) Mace; eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grand children.
Please visit www.poulsbomortuary.com for information regarding her memorial service and further details.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020