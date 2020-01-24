Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Mace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Mace Obituary
Mrs. Anne Mace, a long time resident of Poulsbo, died January 3, 2020 in Sequim, WA. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Mace, and her granddaughter, Sarah Anne Mace.

Anne was born in La Grande, Oregon, and adopted by Guy and Erma Barker (Brown) of Cove.

In 1961 the Mace's moved to Poulsbo, WA where they raised their family of six children and continued their life together until Dick's passing in the fall of 2016.

Anne was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Port Gamble, St. Charles Episcopal Church in Poulsbo, and Faith Episcopal Church in Kingston/Poulsbo.

In the early 1980s she taught at Christ The King Academy in Poulsbo, and in the mid 1980s started her technical/graphic arts business, Mace Graphics & Illustration, which served the business community into the early 2000s.

For approximately three decades Anne volunteered as an art tutor for Martha & Mary residents, and together with Dick, tutored public school students for a number of years.

Anne is survived by her children Katherine Mace, Jonathan (& Diana) Mace, Marian (& Chuck) Sizemore, Alan (& Carie) Mace, Elizabeth Monroy and Tim (& Sheri) Mace; eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grand children.

Please visit www.poulsbomortuary.com for information regarding her memorial service and further details.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -