Anne Pearl Brunner (Milcic)



Federal Way - Our beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt; Anne Pearl Brunner, age 88, went home to Jesus when she passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, WA on October 31, 2020.



Anne was born in Tacoma, WA on December 2, 1931. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1949 where she excelled in athletics. Her family moved to Bremerton in 1965. Anne worked for the Bremerton School District serving as the Superintendent's secretary until she retired in 1993.



Anne met her husband Dietrich (Dete) Brunner in 1987 at Life Center Church of Tacoma. Anne and Dete cherished their time with one another and especially enjoyed excursions to the San Juan Islands as well as domestic and international travels. Anne was active in her church, missions, home groups, and leadership team. She enjoyed various outdoor activities to include skiing, volleyball, bicycling, kayaking, and tennis. Her indoor activities included quilting, doing puzzles as well as competing in Scrabble.



Anne was preceded in death by her father Anton Petrinovich, mother Mande Petrinovich, and brothers Dominic and John.



Anne is survived by her husband Dietrich Brunner of Tacoma, daughter Marianne Boyce (Steve) of Bellevue, daughter Chris Sollom (Richard) of Bremerton, son Mark Milcic (Chris) of Silverdale, son Michael Milcic (Patti) of Port Orchard, daughter Jan Aikala (Wally) of Federal Way, step-son Matthew Brunner (Kimberley) of Seattle, and step-daughter Krista Lamb (Ted) of Tacoma. Anne has 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.









