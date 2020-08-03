Anne Smith



Bremerton - Anne Smith died peacefully July 1, 2020, in Bremerton after a lengthy illness. She was born in Port Townsend December 7, 1941, and raised in California and Port Townsend. Melva "Anne" Bland graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1959 and immediately went to work at Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill until 1967. She lived in Port Townsend and Hadlock most of her adult life, eventually retiring in Poulsbo. Anne was a well-known cook in Port Townsend (Don's Pharmacy, Tri Cities Restaurant, Burger Meister, Chevy Chase Golf Club, Port Townsend Golf Club, Roadhouse) and will be remembered as well for her sarcasm, dry wit, and love of Country Music (Merle Haggard). Anne volunteered at Fishline in Poulsbo for several years and also enjoyed breeding Shih Tzu puppies. She was preceded in death by her brothers Ralph Elsworth (Skip) Hopper and Johnnie Holeman, her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Cosby, grandson Zion, granddaughter Jordan Smith, and special friend John Carlson. Melva is survived by her brother Phillip Holeman of Long Beach, daughters Colleen Russell of Bremerton, Kathleen Nuccio (David) of Gig Harbor, and Jennifer Smith of Everett; Grandchildren Bryson, Andrew, Jade, Elizabeth (Ricardo), Michael, Vincenzo, Codi and Jalene; Great Grandchildren Maddox, Madysen, Malia, and Analiyah; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Benny. Although Coronavirus did not cause her death, fear of the pandemic will definitely postpone or cancel any formal gathering to remember her. More fitting, please pay a random act of kindness to a stranger.









