Annette Molitor
Portland, OR
On Thursday, March 21st, 2019, Annette Molitor passed away at age 78.
Annette was born in Seattle, Washington, on November 27, 1940. She grew up in Bremerton, and graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Seattle and later at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland until her retirement.
Annette was a true animal lover, giving of her time and treasure to local Portland charities such as DoveLewis animal hospital. Her family and friends appreciated her special love of cats, and enjoyed swapping funny stories about their pet's antics. She also supported local community services such as Habitat for Humanity and The Library Foundation.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert James and Margaret Estelle Hall Molitor of Bremerton. She is survived by her aunts, several cousins, and many close friends. Donations may be sent in her name to the Oregon Humane Society, Portland's Cat Adoption Team, DoveLewis Animal Hospital, Feral Cat Coalition, or House of Dreams.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 31, 2019